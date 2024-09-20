Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Resolve public grievances swiftly: CM Adityanath to UP govt officials

Adityanath also issued a stern warning to the land mafia and strongmen occupying land illegally, stating that no leniency would be shown to those exploiting the weak

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM
He also addressed petitions related to family disputes, advising the officials to encourage dialogue between all parties for an amicable solution | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Gorakhpur (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 1:53 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reiterated his government's commitment to justice and fairness and directed officials to resolve public grievances swiftly and satisfactorily.

During a janata darshan at the Gorakhnath temple where he addressed around 300 people, Adityanath emphasised that injustice would not be tolerated under any circumstances, the state government said in a statement.

Adityanath also issued a stern warning to the land mafia and strongmen occupying land illegally, stating that no leniency would be shown to those exploiting the weak.

"Strict legal action must be taken against anyone forcibly occupying land and they should be treated as land mafia," he said and instructed that legal measures against such offenders must serve as a deterrent.

The chief minister interacted with individuals outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Memorial Auditorium at the temple. Several women raised concerns over land disputes, with complaints about attempts by influential people to seize their property.

In response, Adityanath urged the officials to act decisively in such cases and ensure prompt resolutions.

He also addressed petitions related to family disputes, advising the officials to encourage dialogue between all parties for an amicable solution.

Adityanath assured those seeking financial aid for serious treatments that lack of funds would not hinder their care. He instructed the officials to expedite cost assessments for the patients and submit them to the government, promising immediate release of funds once estimates were received.

The chief minister also tended to two Punganur calves that arrived at the temple, known for its service to cows, from Andhra Pradesh, the statement said.

Adityanath, the head priest of the Gorakhnath mutt, took stock of the welfare of the cows, discussing their health and diet with the cowshed staff.


First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

