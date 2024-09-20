Situation under control in Thane's Bhiwandi after clash: Official

The law and order situation is under control in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi town, where two groups had clashed during the immersion of Ganesh idols two days ago, said a senior police official on Friday.

According to police, the confrontation started after stones were reportedly hurled, triggering tension in the town and their intervention.

Mohan Dahikar, who replaced Dr Srikant Paropkari as the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the area, said the situation is under control. Dr Paropakari has been transferred to the Thane police headquarters.

In a video message to the public, Dahikar said police will conduct an impartial probe and take action against those behind the incident. He also appealed to people not to believe in rumours.