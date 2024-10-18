Restoration work underway after Agartala-LTT Express derails in Assam

Restoration work is underway at Dima Hasao after 8 coaches of Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Express derailed at Diblong station on Thursday, and the situation will return to normal soon, a senior railway officer said.

The incident took place under the Lumding division in the LumdiBardarpur Hill section on Thursday at 4 PM. NorthEast Frontier Railway said there were no casualties or injuries in the incident.

Sharing details about the incident, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said, "The train left Agartala at 7.20 am today. At around 4 pm, it derailed at Diblong station, which is a gateway to Lumding. Fortunately, there is no loss of life or any injury to any passenger. All the passengers are now being shifted and we have arranged a separate train to take them to their destination."