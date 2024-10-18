Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Bomb threats: Delhi Police writes to social sites to get offenders' details

Bomb threats: Delhi Police writes to social sites to get offenders' details

Delhi Police earlier registered an FIR in connection with the bomb threat to Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight carrying 180 people and also launched a probe in seven other similar cases

Delhi Police
Police approached the social media platforms to suspend the handles that posted threatening messages and remove the posts
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 6:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Intensifying its probe on the hoax bomb threats received by several domestic and international flights, Delhi Police on Thursday wrote to social media platforms seeking details of the accounts that posted threatening messages.

Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR in connection with the bomb threat to Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight carrying 180 people and also launched a probe in seven other similar cases reported at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport this month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A senior police officer said a dedicated team has been formed to probe bomb threat cases. A team of cyber cell of Delhi police, Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) has also been roped in for the probe.

On Wednesday, police approached the social media platforms to suspend the handles that posted threatening messages and remove the posts.

"It is suspected that the handler used VPN (Virtual private network) or dark web browser to set up the accounts on X and then posted the messages from more than one account," the officer said.

"To get the IP addresses, we have written to the social media platform," the officer said, adding they have also contacted Mumbai Police as they have also registered an FIR in the matter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani on Wednesday said, "Airport police has responded to eight incidents involving reported bomb threats this month. After thorough verifications and inspection, all threats were confirmed to be hoaxes."

Legal action has been initiated against those responsible for these false alarms so that strict measures are taken against them, and to ensure the safety and security of passengers and airport operations, she said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Accused behind threat messages being identified: Civil aviation secretary

2 IndiGo flights delayed, 1 Air India flight diverted due to bomb hoaxes

Three international flights from Mumbai receive bomb threats, say officials

IndiGo's punctuality drops to 54% on Saturday due to systems outage

Premium

Merger in full swing: Air India group to introduce uniform crew policy

Topics :flightsIndian airlinesBomb Threat CallsDelhi Police

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 6:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story