Reviewing feedback on draft rules for production cost norms: CCI chief

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is reviewing stakeholders' comments on the proposed regulations for the determination of cost of production, according to its chief Ravneet Kaur.

As part of efforts to update the framework for assessing predatory pricing, the watchdog came out with the draft rules in February.

"On the regulatory and policy front, the Commission initiated public consultation on the draft 'The Competition Commission of India (Determination of Cost of Production) Regulations, 2025'. We have received stakeholder comments and they are currently under review," Kaur said.

In her message in the CCI's latest quarterly newsletter for the January-March period, Kaur also said the regulator remained active in scrutinising combinations to ensure they do not impede market competition.

Competition law prohibits predatory pricing as an abusive conduct by a dominant enterprise.

CCI's review of the existing regulations is aimed to align them with modern economic theories, judicial interpretations, and international competition law practices.