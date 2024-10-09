RG Kar: Agitating docs 'picked up' by police while distributing leaflets

Police on Wednesday evening "picked up" around nine junior doctors from a popular Durga Puja marquee in south Kolkata, where the medics were distributing leaflets regarding their ongoing protests demanding justice for the RG Kar hospital victim, an officer said. The junior doctors were brought to the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar from the Tridhara Sammilani Puja at Deshapriya Park, they said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Following the development, several other medics, protesting near Dharmatala, where seven doctors are on a fast-unto-death, started a rally towards Lalbazar when they were stopped by police on Bentinck Street.

The agitators sat on the road and started a demonstration, demanding the unconditional immediate release of their colleagues.

"We were not told by the police why they had brought our colleagues to Lalbazar. This is nothing but atrocity. We will not leave unless our friends are released," one of the junior doctors said.

Before reaching Deshapriya Park, the agitating medics had distributed the leaflets and held a symbolic protest at another popular Durga Puja in south Kolkata's Maddox Square.

"There was no problem in Maddox Square. We see no reason to harass our colleagues," another young doctor said.

Meanwhile, security was tightened around Lalbazar area to prevent any untoward incident.