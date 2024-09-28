RG Kar case 'frightening', women need safer working conditions: Kiran Rao

Filmmaker Kiran Rao, whose 'Laapataa Ladies' has been chosen as India's official entry for the 2025 Oscars, said that she stands firmly with those who raised their voice demanding justice for the deceased medic of RG Kar hospital. On the sidelines of a programme of Ladies Study Group of the Indian Chamber of Commerce here on Friday, Rao told PTI that the August 9 incident was "regrettable and frightening". Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "I stand in solidarity with all the women, all the people who have come out on the streets of Kolkata and protested and raised their voice to have safer working conditions for women," she said.

"Students, doctors and everyone in society stood in solidarity and protested, I am with them," Rai said.

About the selection of 'Laapataa Ladies' as the country's official entry for the Oscars next year, Rao said the choosing of the film is itself is an award.

The movie, which was released on March 1 this year, tells the story of the misadventures of two young brides who get lost from the same train.

At the Ladies Study Group discussion 'Ladies who lead', Rao said several issues she had touched on in 'Laapataa Ladies' are faced by women every day.

"Every stage, every level, every class (of women) can connect when it comes to their identity. All of us find ourselves in some way or the other in this film," she said.

Asked about the reason not to cast Aamir Khan, her former husband and one of the producers of the film, in the role of a corrupt but good-natured police officer, Rao said she said, "Ravi Kishan as a paan chewing policeman was very authentic. He had grudgingly accepted when we had first approached him, we are lucky that he had supported our decision (to cast him)."



She said 'Laapataa Ladies' fills one with a positive feeling.

"It fills you up with optimism. That is the selling point of this film, something we care embarking on," said the director.

Tracing her roots to Kolkata, Rao said, "I am grateful to this absolutely lovely city that values what you are as a person and not from where you come. My understanding was based on a very strong foundation."



Referring to her school days in Loreto House, she said she is very lucky and privileged to have her educational foundation here.

"Being from a middle-class background, I used to come in a rickshaw, while several others would come in fancy cars. But once we entered the compound of school, we were all equals," she said.

Asked if she had dreamt about filmmaking in her early days, she said, "I wanted to study development economics after graduation.