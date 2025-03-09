Home / India News / RG Kar case: Mother of murdered doctor seeks meeting with PM for justice

A sessions court in the city on January 20 sentenced Kolkata Police civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, the convict in the rape-and-murder case, to life imprisonment till death

The 31-year-old junior doctor was raped-killed at the state-run hospital in Kolkata on August 9 last year, triggering national outrage | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Mother of the RG Kar hospital medic who was raped and murdered on Saturday said she and her husband would like to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek justice for their daughter.

Speaking on International Women's Day, the bereaved mother also raised a question over the safety and security of women in West Bengal.

"I would like to meet the PM and appeal to him to intervene in the matter and look into our appeal for justice for our deceased doctor," she said.

The 31-year-old junior doctor was raped-killed at the state-run hospital in Kolkata on August 9 last year, triggering national outrage.

"Our daughter had dreamt big, and we never thought that she would have to die such a death. It's been seven months since she left us, but where is justice? We do not even have the death certificate," she claimed.

"If a woman doctor is unsafe at her workplace, then where is the security?" she questioned.

Reacting to the mother's wish to meet the PM, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said, "There is a process to seek an appointment with the PM. I am sure that our Prime Minister will give them (the parents) some time and listen to their appeal."  When contacted, Trinamool Congress leader and state finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said, "Anybody in this country has the right to seek an appointment with the PM and meet him. But we must not forget that it was our leader Mamata Banerjee had taken the first step and the culprit was arrested. Even the probe agency could not differ from their findings."  A sessions court in the city on January 20 sentenced Kolkata Police civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, the convict in the rape-and-murder case, to life imprisonment till death.

Both the CBI and the state government had filed appeals before the Calcutta High Court seeking capital punishment for Roy.

The Calcutta High Court on February 7 refused to admit the state government's appeal challenging the trial court's life term till death sentence awarded to Roy while accepting the similar plea of the central probe agency.

First Published: Mar 09 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

