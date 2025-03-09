Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' as authorities intervene

AQI across Delhi-NCR Air quality improved across Delhi-NCR, and climbed back into the 'moderate' or 'satisfactory' categories. However, some areas had 'poor' AQI. Delhi's average AQI for past 24 hours was 158, recorded at 4 pm on March 8. Haryana’s Gurugram registered an AQI of 200 while in Uttar Pradesh, Noida and Greater Noida witnessed AQIs of 98 and 96, respectively. Delhi’s air quality improved to the ‘moderate’ category on Sunday, after intervention by the authorities. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded to be 179 at 8 am on March 9, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Grap Stage-I measures implemented

Earlier, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) activated Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to prevent deterioration in AQI. The decision followed a review meeting by the Grap Sub-Committee, which analysed air quality trends and forecasts. Officials attributed the worsening pollution levels to calm winds and adverse meteorological conditions. To prevent any decline, the CAQM has directed all relevant agencies to rigorously enforce, monitor, and review Stage-I Grap measures across NCR. Residents have also been urged to adhere to the Grap citizen charter, which outlines individual actions to help curb pollution.

Reasons for the improvement

The better air quality is mainly due to favourable weather conditions, including strong winds. The AQI is expected to remain in the 'moderate' category in the coming week, improving further after the rainfall on March 14, which might clear the pollutants from the air.

AQI Scale

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor

401-500: Severe

Delhi weather update