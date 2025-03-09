Home / India News / Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' as authorities intervene

Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' as authorities intervene

The AQI is expected to remain in the 'moderate' category in the coming week, improving further after the rainfall on March 14, which might clear the pollutants from the air

Delhi Air Pollution
Air quality improved across Delhi-NCR, and climbed back into the 'moderate' or 'satisfactory' categories
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 8:32 AM IST
Delhi’s air quality improved to the ‘moderate’ category on Sunday, after intervention by the authorities. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded to be 179 at 8 am on March 9, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). 

AQI across Delhi-NCR

Air quality improved across Delhi-NCR, and climbed back into the 'moderate' or 'satisfactory' categories. However, some areas had 'poor' AQI. Delhi's average AQI for past 24 hours was 158, recorded at 4 pm on March 8. Haryana’s Gurugram registered an AQI of 200 while in Uttar Pradesh, Noida and Greater Noida witnessed AQIs of 98 and 96, respectively.

Grap Stage-I measures implemented

Earlier, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) activated Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to prevent deterioration in AQI. The decision followed a review meeting by the Grap Sub-Committee, which analysed air quality trends and forecasts. Officials attributed the worsening pollution levels to calm winds and adverse meteorological conditions.  To prevent any decline, the CAQM has directed all relevant agencies to rigorously enforce, monitor, and review Stage-I Grap measures across NCR. Residents have also been urged to adhere to the Grap citizen charter, which outlines individual actions to help curb pollution.
 

Reasons for the improvement

The better air quality is mainly due to favourable weather conditions, including strong winds. The AQI is expected to remain in the 'moderate' category in the coming week, improving further after the rainfall on March 14, which might clear the pollutants from the air.

AQI Scale

  • 0-50: Good
  • 51-100: Satisfactory
  • 101-200: Moderate
  • 201-300: Poor
  • 301-400: Very Poor
  • 401-500: Severe

Delhi weather update

Delhiites woke up to clear weather on Sunday, with winds at speeds of around 20 kmph. The maximum temperatures have risen by up to 3 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures have increased by up to 1 degree Celsius over the past 24 hours. The maximum temperature is likely to be recorded between 29 and 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum might range from 12 to 13 degrees Celsius.
 
Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityair pollutionDelhi weather

First Published: Mar 09 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

