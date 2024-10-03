RG Kar case: North Bengal Medical College holds torch-light rally

Undergraduate and postgraduate students, junior doctors, and interns of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital held a torchlight procession in protest against the rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday. Meanwhile, doctors from private hospitals lit earthen lamps at Ganga Ghat in Kolkata as a mark of protest against the same incident. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court sought the submission of a report from the National Task Force regarding safety and other issues related to professionals in the case concerning the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, issued this directive while hearing the suo motu petition related to the incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Previously, the top court had constituted a National Task Force to examine safety and other concerns and to consider preparing an action plan to prevent gender-based violence and ensure a dignified working environment for interns, residents, and non-resident doctors. The court had asked the Task Force to submit an interim report.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court inquired about the measures taken by the West Bengal government concerning the installation of CCTV cameras, the construction of toilets, and biometric systems.

The court questioned why progress had been so slow. Senior Advocate Dwivedi, representing West Bengal, explained that logistical delays caused by floods had hindered progress but assured that the work would be completed by October 15. The Supreme Court also noted the status report submitted by West Bengal, which indicated ongoing work.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing on behalf of the victim's parents, informed the Supreme Court that numerous social media posts disclosing the victim's name and photographs were still circulating, which was deeply concerning.

Following this, the top court reiterated its direction to all social media intermediaries to remove any posts revealing the victim's name and identity.