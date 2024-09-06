Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / RG Kar Hospital case: Prime accused sent to judicial remand till Sept 20

RG Kar Hospital case: Prime accused sent to judicial remand till Sept 20

The CBI counsel, who reached the court 40 minutes late, opposed the bail plea saying that it would hamper their ongoing investigation

Doctors and students protest at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday (Photo: PTI)
Doctors and students protest at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 11:50 PM IST
A Kolkata court on Friday rejected the bail prayer of Sanjoy Roy, the prime accused in the rape and murder of a woman medic in a state-run hospital, and remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days till September 20.

The lawyers associated with the case were present in the court physically, while the accused was there in virtual mode.

When the hearing of the case began, Roy started crying, CBI sources said.

His counsel, appointed by the state Legal Aid, prayed for bail stating that her client was framed and he has no link to the crime.

The CBI counsel, who reached the court 40 minutes late, opposed the bail plea saying that it would hamper their ongoing investigation.

After hearing both sides, the judge remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.

Earlier, the judge expressed displeasure since the CBI's investigating officer (IO) and the lawyer were initially absent. The central agency is investigating the matter on an order of the Calcutta High Court.

The ruling Trinamool Congress questioned the delay of the CBI lawyer in reaching the court.

"Where was the Investigating Officer? Where was the counsel? Nowhere to be seen! This is how utterly disinterested the CBI is when it comes to handling the case. It's DELIBERATE SABOTAGE of the judicial process, with CBI playing BJP's loyal sidekick rather than discharging their duty," the Trinamool Congress said in a social media post.

On August 9 morning, the police recovered the body of the woman postgraduate trainee doctor lying inside the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Roy, a civic volunteer, was arrested by the Kolkata Police the next day for his alleged involvement in the crime.

The incident has evoked a huge uproar across the country.


First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 11:50 PM IST

