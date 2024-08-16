RG Kar Hospital vandalism: HC fumes at Mamata govt; CBI to probe mob attack

The Calcutta High Court on Friday transferred the case of midnight vandalism at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The agency is already probing the rape-murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor, whose body was found in a seminar hall of the hospital last Friday.

The court sharply criticised the Mamata Banerjee government, noting that if a mob of around 7,000 people managed to enter the hospital on the night of August 15. “It’s hard to believe that state failure isn’t there,” the court observed. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

How did a mob attack RG Kar Medical College?

The mob, which came in trucks, ransacked the hospital at around 12.30 am and assaulted doctors, with witnesses claiming they intended to destroy evidence. However, the Kolkata Police confirmed on Thursday that the crime scene was intact.

The court was also informed about the use of tear gas by the police forces to disperse the mob and there was an attempt to damage a portion of the 4th floor. The incident occurred on the hall of the third floor at the establishment.

“The CBI has the power to visit hospital premises and investigate as it deems fit. We direct appropriate authorities to file a reply related to vandalism and all matters connected to it…,” the court said, adding that the agency will also file an interim report.

The court advised the authorities to shift the existing patients at the hospital to other locations and close it.

CM Mamata had blamed the Opposition parties for the vandalism while Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal alleged that a malicious media campaign resulted in the incident.

Court slams Mamata govt for rewarding ex-principal

The Calcutta High Court criticised the government’s decision to ‘reward’ Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the medical college, with a new post just hours after his resignation. Ghosh had stepped down on Monday following criticism for his administrative failures and his victim-blaming of the 31-year-old junior doctor involved in the incident.

The court has also requested media organisations to refrain from revealing the identity of the victim in their reports. To be clear, Indian laws mandate to safeguard the identity of a rape victim. A complaint has been filed against the former principal for revealing the identity while YouTuber Dhruv Rathee is under fire for amplifying the information.

Protests and candlelight vigils continued across India today, with people hitting streets in large numbers to demand justice. The Indian Medical Association has also announced a partial withdrawal of services in protest.