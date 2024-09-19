RG Kar incident: Calcutta medical college superintendent questioned by CBI

Calcutta Medical College Superintendent Anjan Adhikari was questioned by the CBI on Thursday regarding the RG Kar Medical College woman doctor's rape and murder case. He was called to provide information about TMC MLA and West Bengal Medical Council President Sudipta Roy. Speaking to the media after his meeting with the CBI, Adhikari said, "Sir (Sudipta Roy) did call, and I was in touch with him often, we mostly about how the functioning and work were going. I wasn't aware of any incident. I only came to know about the incident through the media." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Junior doctors from the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front expressed dissatisfaction after officials failed to agree to all their demands following a meeting with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant at Nabanna on Wednesday evening. Speaking to ANI, a junior doctor said, "When the meeting was going on, then the Chief Secretary agreed to accept all our demands, but after the meeting, our demands were refused as they did not focus on our demands. There were things that were not discussed; they asked us to mail. What is the point of writing mail after holding a meeting? What we wanted was not given to us, and they even refused to provide us in writing. We have submitted our demands, and our protest will continue because we are upset with the meeting."

Another doctor, Shaintini, added, "Today, when we went in, we were very hopeful... for 41 days, we have been on the streets demanding basic human rights and justice. We not only wanted our healthcare to improve but also patient care. After the meeting, we feel hopeless. We want the protest to end but are forced to continue until all our demands are met."

The junior doctors have been protesting for over a month, seeking improvements in healthcare and working conditions. Following the meeting, the state government accepted some of their demands, including the removal of the Kolkata Police Chief and two senior health officials.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police suspended Abhijit Mondal, the officer in charge of Tala Police Station, after his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the RG Kar rape-murder case. The junior doctors have requested another meeting with the state government to address unresolved demands. Chief Secretary Manoj Pant accepted their request, and a 30-member delegation will meet officials today.