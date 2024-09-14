Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / RG Kar protest: Medics send mail to govt, wish to hold talks with CM

RG Kar protest: Medics send mail to govt, wish to hold talks with CM

The mail was sent hours after the chief minister paid a surprise visit to them at their site of the demonstration outside 'Swasthya Bhavan', the health department headquarters

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM
They, however, did not clarify whether they are still sticking to their earlier demand for "live streaming " the entire meeting. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 6:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Agitating junior doctors on Saturday sent a mail to the West Bengal government expressing their wish to hold talks with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resolve the RG Kar impasse.

The mail was sent hours after the chief minister paid a surprise visit to them at their site of the demonstration outside 'Swasthya Bhavan', the health department headquarters.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We are willing to hold a meeting with the chief minister anywhere and anytime to resolve the impasse. We welcome her visit to us this afternoon. This is a very positive move. We have sent a mail to the state government," one of the agitating doctors said.

He, however, did not clarify whether they are still sticking to their earlier demand for "live streaming " the entire meeting.

But, he said, "We want transparency.

Meanwhile, Bengal govt invites medics to CM Mamata Banerjee's residence at 6 pm to hold meeting to resolve RG Kar impasse: Official.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

WB people offer food to medics, thousands treated free at 'Abhaya' clinic

'You will face same fate as RG Kar medic': Patient's son warns Kolkata doc

Doctors blame WB govt after talks fail, say never sought CM's resignation

Ready to resign for sake of people, says Mamata amid stand-off with doctors

RG Kar case: 30-member team of junior docs to attend meeting with CM Mamata

Topics :Kolkata Medical collegedoctors protestsBengal doctors strike

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story