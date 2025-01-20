RG Kar rape-murder case: Why was Sanjoy Roy not given death penalty?

The Additional District and Sessions Court in Sealdah on Monday sentenced Sanjoy Roy to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Despite the prosecution’s request for the death penalty, the court concluded that the crime did not meet the criteria for capital punishment, deeming it not to be one of the “rarest of the rare” cases. Additionally, the court imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the defendant.

Judge Anirban Das also directed the state to compensate the victim’s family with Rs 17 lakh in light of the rape and murder. Both the CBI and the victim’s family, alongside the Mamata Banerjee government, had advocated for the death penalty.

Why was Sanjoy Roy not given the death penalty?

Judge Das explained that the crime did not qualify for the death penalty, as it did not fall within the “rarest of the rare” category. The judge emphasised that sentencing should be based on the evidence presented in court, noting that Roy had provided substantial statements during a three-hour questioning session.

“The verdict would be based on the evidence presented,” Judge Das clarified before delivering his judgment.

Why was Sanjay Roy given life imprisonment?

After considering arguments from both the defense and the prosecution, Judge Das determined that life imprisonment was the appropriate sentence for Roy. The court’s decision was influenced by the following factors:

>Death penalty criteria: Although the crime was brutal, the judge ruled that it did not meet the stringent ‘rarest of the rare’ standard for capital punishment.

>Potential for reform: The defense successfully argued that the prosecution had not proven that Roy was incapable of reform, which is a key requirement for imposing the death penalty.

RG Kar rape-murder case: Key arguments

The CBI strongly advocated for the death penalty, with their lawyer asserting, “This is a case which comes under the rarest of rare category. The maximum punishment, which is the death penalty, should be awarded to Roy to maintain people’s faith in society.”

Similarly, the lawyer representing the victim's parents argued that Roy, as a civic volunteer entrusted with the safety of hospital staff, had committed an unforgivable betrayal. “He had himself committed the heinous crime on the victim he was supposed to protect,” the lawyer said.

The defense, however, sought a punishment other than the death penalty. They argued that the prosecution had failed to provide sufficient evidence to show that Roy was beyond reform. The defense also referred to past cases in which higher courts had commuted death sentences, urging the court to consider a balanced approach to sentencing.

Kolkata case: Sanjay Roy’s plea of innocence

Throughout the trial, Sanjoy Roy maintained his innocence, claiming he was framed for the crime. “I am being framed and have not committed any crime. I have not done anything, and still, I have been held guilty,” he told the court on Monday.

Roy also alleged mistreatment during custody, stating, “I was beaten up in the prison and was forced to sign papers.” He further raised concerns about discrepancies in the investigation, claiming that when the CBI took over the case, a medical test conducted at a railway hospital had shown no significant evidence.

When questioned about his family, Roy revealed, “I have a mother, but no one came to see me after my arrest.”

RG Kar case: What are the charges against Sanjay Roy?

Sanjoy Roy was found guilty under Sections 64, 66, and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for the sexual assault and murder of junior doctor in August 2024. Roy, employed as a civic volunteer, exploited his position to commit the crime, which shocked both the medical community and the public.

The CBI took over the investigation and built a case based on forensic evidence and witness testimonies. Despite Roy’s claims of innocence, the court found him guilty based on the evidence presented during the trial.

Death penalty in India

In India, the death penalty has been a contentious issue, with several high-profile cases leading to executions.

Nirbhaya gang-rape case (2012)

The Nirbhaya gang-rape case in 2012 resulted in the hanging of four convicts — Mukesh Singh, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, and Pawan Gupta — on March 20, 2020. This brutal incident shocked the nation and led to widespread protests, ultimately culminating in a swift legal process that concluded with their execution at Tihar Jail.

Muthalagu case (2000)

Muthalagu was sentenced to death for the murder of a family of five in Tamil Nadu. He was executed on April 6, 2004, marking one of the earlier high-profile executions in the 21st century, which reignited debates about capital punishment in India.

Assassination of Indira Gandhi (1984)

Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh were sentenced to death for their roles in the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. They were executed on January 6, 1989.

