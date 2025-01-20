Mysterious deaths in J&K village linked to contaminated spring water

A remote village in Jammu and Kashmir is grappling with the mysterious deaths of 17 individuals, all from three related families. The victims include 13 children aged between three and 15. Preliminary investigations point to contaminated spring water as a possible cause of the mysterious fatalities.

The tragedy began on December 7, 2024, when five villagers, including four children, fell ill and died after a community meal. Over the following weeks, more lives were lost to an unknown illness, with the latest deaths occurring in January. The affected families lived about 1.5 kilometers apart in Budhal village, Rajouri district.

Authorities have now sealed the village’s spring, known locally as a ‘bawli’, after tests revealed the presence of pesticides or insecticides in the water. Fearing further harm, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Kotranka subdivision), Dil Mir, ordered the spring blocked and posted security personnel to prevent villagers from using the water. “There is an apprehension that the tribal population may collect water from the spring secretly. This must be prevented at all costs,” the order mentioned.

Investigations underway

Health, police, and other government departments are working to determine the exact cause of the deaths. During the lab testing, toxins were detected in biological samples taken from the victims. However, officials have ruled out communicable diseases, bacteria, or viruses as the cause.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to look into the case. The SIT has sealed the homes of the affected families, relocated surviving members, and collected environmental samples for analysis.

Meanwhile, central teams are set to visit the village on January 20 to assist in the probe. The deaths have left the small community in fear, and officials are prioritising public health and safety.

A community in mourning

The villagers of Budhal are devastated, struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss. Aslam, one of the family members, lost six children, along with his maternal uncle and aunt, to the illness.

Local authorities continue to investigate the source of the contamination and prevent further tragedies. Further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.