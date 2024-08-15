Independence Day: 'My work not for applause' -PM's top quotes from Red Fort

PM Modis’ Red Fort speech: Top quotes

Uniform Civil Code

1) “..It is essential at this time to adopt a secular civil code in the country. We have spent 75 years in the communal civil code….”

One nation, one election

2) “Frequent elections are increasingly becoming a hurdle to a country’s development. It has become very easy to link any policy with elections…”

More From This Section

'Make in India'

3) He said that the country needs to work on ‘Design In India’ and ‘Design for the World’ - an effort by the Centre to boost local manufacturing. “It’s a golden opportunity to make India a hub of global manufacturing.”

Hosting Olympics in 2036

4) He congratulated the Indian Olympics winners for their remarkable performance at the recently concluded Paris Olympics, where India secured six medals.

“In the next few days, a huge contingent of India will leave for Paris to participate in the Paralympics. I extend best wishes to all our Paralympians... It is the dream of India to host the 2036 Olympics, we are making preparations for that...”

Educational reforms

5) “We aim to develop an education system in India so robust that young people won’t need to go abroad for their studies. Instead, international students choose to come here for their education,” he said and announced an additional 75,000 medical seats in the next five years.

Agriculture sector

6) “It is very important to transform our agriculture system. This is the need of the hour,” he said.

Bangladesh Violence

7) “As a neighbouring country, I understand the concerns about the recent events in Bangladesh. I hope the situation improves soon."

Climate change

8) “My nation has achieved what other G20 nations have yet to accomplish. We have reached the climate targets set under the Paris Agreement ahead of schedule. We are the only G20 nation to do so and we take great pride in it.”