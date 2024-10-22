Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Rise in respiratory disease cases due to air pollution, say experts

Rise in respiratory disease cases due to air pollution, say experts

The central-run hospital Ram Manohar Lohia has also started running special OPD services for Air Pollution patients

air pollution, AQI
Delhi recorded a daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 310 i.e. 'Very Poor' category Photo: PTI
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 6:57 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With Diwali just a week away, Delhi is grappling with rising pollution levels, as several areas report an AQI exceeding 300, indicating very poor air quality.

Dr Rajesh Chawla, a senior consultant on Respiratory Diseases at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, noted that the city is experiencing respiratory illnesses earlier than usual, which typically peaked in November. He said that as a result of the poor air quality, there is a 10-15 per cent rise in the number of patients suffering from respiratory diseases.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"This time Delhi is witnessing respiratory illnesses earlier that used to be recorded in November. We are seeing the pollution rising earlier than November this year. Due to this, there is a 10-15 per cent rise in the number of patients suffering from respiratory diseases," Rajesh Chawla said.

"The rate of infections is also rising. If you want to curb air pollution, then you have to take steps all year round. Due to particulate matter in the air, PM 10 and PM 2.5, and irritant gases like sulfur dioxide and carbon monoxide, you get watery eyes and cough when you venture outside," he added.

He also said that air pollution is a slow poison and can affect children and elders. "Air pollution is like slow poison. It affects children in developing age and elders. Action should be taken at a personal, government, and national level. If you want to prevent the effects of air pollution, then using an N95 face mask is essential," he said.

The central-run hospital Ram Manohar Lohia has also started running special OPD services for Air Pollution patients.
 

More From This Section

Andhra CM Naidu announces Rs 20 crore annual allocation for police welfare

Five naxals killed in forest area of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli: Police

Premium

Mega project builders in J&K assess risks, but no immediate alarm

Severe cyclonic storm to lash WB and Odisha, bring torrential rain: IMD

Central govt to sanction road projects worth Rs 2,800 crore in Tripura

Dr Ajit Jindal from the Respiratory department said, "Right now we are seeing patients of respiratory, eyes, and skin complaints, major in our OPDs. We have seen the increased number of patients in our chest OPD now, with the vision of our medical superintendent, Dr Ajay Shukla, we have started this pollution-related illness clinic every Monday from 2 to 4 pm."

"Today, we saw patients coming with the cough, sneezing, cold, itching in the throat, watering eyes, and some of the patients with burning in the skin. These are the main symptoms which patients are coming with," he explained.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has ordered the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-II) in Delhi-NCR on Monday after the overall Air Quality Index dropped to 'Very Poor' category in the region. It will be effective on October 22, Tuesday.

Delhi recorded a daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 310 i.e. 'Very Poor' category on date, as per the daily AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

With Stage II of GRAP coming into force, an 11-point action plan is applicable with immediate effect in the entire NCR, in addition to all Stage-I actions of GRAP already in force.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Highlights: BJP releases first list for Maharashtra polls; fields Fadnavis from Nagpur South West

Delhi's AQI improves to 'poor' category; political blame game erupts

Changing weather responsible for Delhi's poor air quality: Gopal Rai

36% of Delhi-NCR families experiencing pollution-related ailments: Survey

News updates: BJP releases the first list of 66 candidates for Jharkhand election 2024

Topics :air pollutionair pollution in IndiapollutionAir quality

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 6:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story