Andhra CM Naidu announces Rs 20 crore annual allocation for police welfare

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced an annual allocation of Rs 20 crore on Monday for the welfare of the police department. CM Naidu announced this during an event on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day on October 21 at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. The Chief Minister also paid tributes to the officers who have sacrificed their lives for the state. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Andhra Pradesh police is a brand and it has a history of suppressing the factionalism, rowdyism, and Naxalism in the state. Their courage, dedication, and sacrifice will always be remembered," CM Naidu said while speaking on occasion.



The CM also mentioned that the state government has released Rs 100 crore in the past four months under several intitiatives. He criticized the past governments for failing to release funds during their tenure.

"What is regrettable is that the former chief minister who had spent Rs 12 cr for fencing his house did not release Rs 10 cr for fingerprint identification," he said.

The CM also said that around 6100 constable posts that have been lying vacant will be filled soon and various technical facilities will also be provided.

"Ever since I took charge as the Chief Minister I have focussed mainly on the police setup and it is the basic responsibility of the Government to provide the necessary equipment to the police. Now the modern technology will be provided to the police and the equipment too will be updated," he said.

"Only when we have the upper hand, we can control the criminals. What is more alarming is that certain forces are trying to destabilize the entire police system. I am assuring you all that the State Government will solidly stand by you to deal with such situations firmly," he added.

Chief Secretary Neeraj Kumar Prasad, Director General of Police, Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Inspector General of Police (Intelligence), Ch Srikanth, and other senior police officers along with other police personnel participated in the meeting.

Police Commemoration Day is observed annually on October 21. The day pays homage to police martyrs.