Five naxals killed in forest area of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli: Police

In anti-Naxal operation in the Koparshi forest area, 5 Naxalites were killed after they opened fire on security forces

Security forces, police
Representative Image: Five Naxalites were killed after they opened fire at security forces. Photo: PTI
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 6:51 AM IST
Five Naxalites were killed after they opened fire at security forces during an anti-naxal operation in Koparshi forest area in Maharashtra, Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police (SP) said on Monday.

Neelotpal, the Gadchiroli SP said that the process of identifying the naxals is going on.

"In anti-Naxal operation in the Koparshi forest area, 5 Naxalites were killed after they opened fire on security forces. Search operation is going on in the said forest area and the process of identifying the dead Naxalites is going on," said the Gadchiroli SP.

Earlier on October 18 in Chhattisgarh, Dantewada police said that at least 38 cadres of naxals were gunned down in an encounter that took place in the forest of Abujhmad close to the Dantewada-Narayanpur border.
 

As per the statement issued by Dantewada police, 38 naxals were killed in an encounter with security personnel inside the forest of village Nendur and Thulthuli near the Dantewada-Narayanpur border. Of 38 naxals killed in the encounter, police have recovered the bodies of 31 cadres. The statement added further the bodies of 29 cadres have been handed over to their relatives. All the 38 naxals killed in the encounter were identified.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his happiness after the Naxalites were killed in an encounter with police at the Narayanpur-Dantewada border.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister stressed the state government's commitment to fighting against Naxalism.

"Since we have assumed power in the state, we are continuously fighting against Naxalism," the CM said.

In another incident in Gadchiroli, on October 14, a Maoist couple carrying a combined bounty of Rs 10 lakh surrendered before the security forces.

The husband-wife were identified as 27-year-old Varun Raja Muchaki and 24-year-old Roshani Vijya Wachami.

Police credited this to the effective implementation of the Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy implemented by the Maharashtra government since 2005.


First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 6:51 AM IST

