Home / India News / RLD to vote for SP candidates in Uttar Pradesh Council bypoll today

RLD to vote for SP candidates in Uttar Pradesh Council bypoll today

The members of the UP legislative Assembly (MLAs) will vote to elect two new members of the Upper House (Vidhan Parishad) on Monday

IANS Lucknow
RLD to vote for SP candidates in Uttar Pradesh Council bypoll today

1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 9:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Brushing aside all speculation, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has decided to vote in favour of the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (Vidhan Parishad) bypolls, being held on Monday.

RLD national spokesman Anil Dubey said, "A decision to vote in favour of the two SP candidates has been taken by the party."

"Both the SP candidates -- Sriram Jatan Rajbhar and Ram Karan -- were also present in the meeting," he added.

The RLD is an ally of the SP. However, reports about a rift in the alliance have been doing rounds since the recent civic polls.

The members of the UP legislative Assembly (MLAs) will vote to elect two new members of the Upper House (Vidhan Parishad) on Monday.

The RLD has nine members in the Vidhan Sabha.

One vacancy in the Vidhan Parishad was caused due to the death of Banwari Lal whose tenure as an MLC was to end on July 26, 2028. Lal died on February 15 this year.

Another vacancy occurred after Laxman Prasad Acharya resigned on February 15 after his appointment as Sikkim governor. His tenure was till January 30, 2027.

--IANS

amita/dpb

 

Also Read

Samajwadi Party holds protest outside UP Assembly ahead of Budget Session

National parties should support regional ones against BJP, says Akhilesh

BJP seeks to take on Grand Alliance in Bihar with 'rare' social coalition

SP to contest all seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections next year

BJP has made agriculture an unprofitable proposition: SP's Akhilesh Yadav

To maximise efficiency, RapidX will move cargo during non-peak hours

IMD warns of storms across Delhi-NCR for upcoming days, issues yellow alert

Seven dead, some injured in road accident at Guwahati's Jalubari area

K'taka: Sidda keeps finance, DKS gets irrigation, Bengaluru development

Top Headlines: IPEF deal on supply chains in Detroit, GDP preview and more

Topics :Samajwadi PartyRLDUttar Pradesh

First Published: May 29 2023 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story