Home / India News / Top Headlines: IPEF deal on supply chains in Detroit, GDP preview and more

Top Headlines: IPEF deal on supply chains in Detroit, GDP preview and more

Business Standard brings you top news at this hour

BS Web Team New Delhi
Top Headlines: IPEF deal on supply chains in Detroit, GDP preview and more

3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 8:31 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

GDP preview: Strong growth seen in Q4 on services rebound, pvt investment
India’s economy, in the January-March quarter of 2022-23 (Q4FY23), is expected to show much-improved growth on sequential and year-on-year bases, primarily driven by the manufacturing and services sectors reflecting improved consumption trends, and an encouraging rise in private investment, according to analysts. For Q3FY23 (October-December), GDP growth came in at 4.4 per cent; it was 4 per cent in Q4FY22. The official print for Q4FY23 and full FY23 will be released by the National Statistical Office on Wednesday. Read more...

IPEF members "substantially conclude" deal on supply chains in Detroit
The 14 members of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), including India, have "substantially concluded" negotiations for the supply chain pillar of the deal in a Ministerial Meeting in Detroit, the US commerce department said in a statement. The supply chain agreement is aimed at improving crisis coordination and response to supply chain disruptions and working together to support the timely delivery of affected goods to member countries during a crisis. Read more...

Changing of Rs 2,000 currency notes off to a slow yet smooth start
The withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes, which started last week, went on smoothly as most bank branches and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regional offices saw lukewarm response in the first week. According to central banking sources, most Rs 2,000 notes were deposited the first week, while only 20 per cent was exchanged. Read more...

Airlines start filling up Go First void even as fares soar up to 5x
Indian carriers have started new flights on Go First’s top routes to partly fill the void created by its exit. Nevertheless, spot fares on these routes have increased by as much as fivefold. Go First operated 52 flights per week on the Delhi-Ahmedabad route, making it the sixth-busiest route of the airline, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium. Read more...


Tesla's U-turn on India in search for new EV manufacturing destination
A senior Tesla delegation, mostly from its supply chain function, met officials at the Prime Minister’s Office and the Commerce Ministry in New Delhi and, it is believed, executives of a Mumbai EV manufacturer over a two-day visit last fortnight.
Tesla’s tryst with India has been on and off for over two years. In May last year, the Elon Musk-founded company decided -- following rounds of talks, letter exchanges with the government, and a plethora of tweets from Musk – to shelve its India plans after it failed to convince the government to reduce high import duties so that it could test the waters by importing completely built units (CBU) cars. Read more...

Also Read

GDP growth may have beaten MPC's estimate of 6.3% in Q2: Economists

Robust activity in services sector holds up 6.3% GDP growth in Q2

US seeks enterprise-based probe into errant firms under IPEF deal

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR preview: Runners-up Royals up against young Hyderabadis

Second round of IPEF negotiation to start in India on Wednesday

Latest LIVE: PM Modi to flag off Assam's first Vande Bharat Express today

Want to develop Northeast Railway: Vaishnaw on Assam's 1st Vande Bharat

DRDO assures all possible support to make India a net defence exporter

Arrest us, says Rakesh Tikait in support of protesting wrestlers

Govt to bolster inter-community bond in participatory mode: Assam Minister

Topics :Gross Domestic Product (GDP)GDPTeslaIndo-PacificGDP dataGDP forecasttop news of the dayToday NewsTop Business HeadlinesTop 10 headlines

First Published: May 29 2023 | 8:55 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story