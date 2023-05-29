Home / India News / IMD warns of storms across Delhi-NCR for upcoming days, issues yellow alert

IMD warns of storms across Delhi-NCR for upcoming days, issues yellow alert

IMD on Saturday issued an orange alert for Haryana, North-East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and said that there is a possibility of thunderstorms in Delhi for the next 3-4 days

ANI General News
IMD warns of storms across Delhi-NCR for upcoming days, issues yellow alert

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 9:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecasted light to moderate spells of rain in some parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next 3-4 hours. IMD also predicted the possibility of rain and hailstorm in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand on Monday.

"Latest satellite imagery shows the possibility of light to moderate spells of rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds activity over some parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Andaman and Nicobar Islands during next 3-4 hours," the IMD said on Monday.

IMD issued on Monday an orange alert for Uttarakhand where it is predicted the possibility of rain and hailstorm in higher reaches of the state and rain and thunder in the plains of it.

"There is a possibility of rain and hailstorm in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand today. Chance of rain and thunder in the plains," IMD said.

According to the Meteorological Department, rain is expected in Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Rudraprayag and light rain in Bageshwar, Almora and Pithoragarh. The Meteorological Department has also issued a warning of gusty winds blowing at a speed of 70 km.

Meanwhile, Rain lashed parts of the national capital in the wee hours of Monday morning bringing relief from the heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday night predicted rain along with dust storms to hit parts of Delhi-NCR.

IMD on Saturday issued an orange alert for Haryana, North-East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and said that there is a possibility of thunderstorms in Delhi for the next 3-4 days.

Also Read

Netaji will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule: PM

Investments worth Rs 10K cr in pipeline for Andaman and Nicobar: Minister

NCST launches probe into allegations of 'adverse' impact on local tribals

Cyclone Mocha likely to move towards Myanmar-Bangladesh coast this week

PM to name 21 unnamed islands in Andaman-Nicobar, pay tribute to Bose today

Seven dead, some injured in road accident at Guwahati's Jalubari area

K'taka: Sidda keeps finance, DKS gets irrigation, Bengaluru development

Top Headlines: IPEF deal on supply chains in Detroit, GDP preview and more

Latest LIVE: PM Modi to flag off Assam's first Vande Bharat Express today

Want to develop Northeast Railway: Vaishnaw on Assam's 1st Vande Bharat

Topics :DelhiIMDDelhi weather

First Published: May 29 2023 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story