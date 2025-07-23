Home / India News / Over 26,000 dead in road accidents on NHs in first half of 2025: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that 53,372 fatalities were recorded on national highways in 2023, while 52,609 people died in 2024

Gadkari said that the government has issued rules in August 2021 for the electronic enforcement of road safety norms at high-risk and high-density corridors. Representative Image
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 5:13 PM IST
A total of 26,770 people died in road accidents on National Highways (NHs) across India in the first six months of 2025, according to data shared by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in the Parliament on Wednesday.
 
The figures were submitted by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in response to a question by Member of Parliament Dr Sasmit Patra in the Rajya Sabha. Gadkari stated that the numbers were based on data entered by States and Union Territories on the eDAR (electronic Detailed Accident Report) Portal as of July 17, 2025.
 
He added that 53,372 fatalities were recorded on national highways in 2023, and 52,609 in 2024.
 
Further, while addressing concerns about black spots (accident-prone areas), Gadkari stated that as of now:
 
  • 8,542 black spots have undergone short-term remedial measures
  • 3,144 locations have been addressed through long-term solutions
  • 3,322 spots were found not to require long-term corrective work
 
"Long-term rectification works include improvement of road geometrics, junction improvements, spot widening of carriageway, construction of underpasses/overpasses, etc., which involve pre-construction activities such as land acquisition, forest clearance & utility shifting, which takes significant time," the minister added.

AI-based enforcement measures

 
Responding to a query about artificial intelligence (AI)-based surveillance to enforce speed limits and lane discipline, Gadkari said that the government has issued rules in August 2021 for the electronic enforcement of road safety norms at high-risk and high-density corridors. These include:
 
  • Installation of Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS)
  • Use of AI-based Video Incident Detection and Enforcement System (VIDES)
  • Integration with platforms such as Rajmarg Yatra, NHAI One App, and e-challan systems
 
ATMS and related systems have already been implemented on stretches such as the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, among others, he added.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

