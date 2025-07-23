Sustainable development not using bulldozers raising forests: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday underscored the need of sustainable development but advised against the use of bulldozers to clear forests in order to achieve it.

A bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a suo motu case over large-scale felling of trees in the Kancha Gachibowli area of Telangana.

I am myself an advocate for sustainable development, but that doesn't mean that overnight you should employ 30 bulldozers and clear all the jungle, Chief Justice Gavai said.

Senior advocate K Parameshwar, who is amicus curiae in the matter, informed the bench about several private parties wishing to respond to the state's affidavit.

The bench took note of the statement and posted the hearing on August 13. On May 15, the top court said felling of trees next to the University of Hyderabad prima facie appeared to be "pre-planned" and asked the Telangana government to restore it or its officials could land in jail. ALSO READ: SC refuses to hear plea challenging gag order in Dharamsthala case The CJI said it was for the state to make a choice between restoring the forest or wanting to send their officials to prison. The bench asked why trees were felled taking advantage of a long weekend when the courts were not available.