Home / India News / Tired of promotional calls? Trai to launch interface to block them with tap

Tired of promotional calls? Trai to launch interface to block them with tap

Trai held talks with RBI, Sebi, and DoT to fast-track a digital consent system that lets users block spam calls and revoke permissions via a tamper-proof interface

spam call
Banks in the ongoing pilot include: SBI, PNB, ICICI, HDFC, Canara Bank, and Axis Bank | Photo: Shutterstock
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 3:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Are you tired of your mobile buzzing throughout the day with promotional calls and messages? Help might finally be on the way as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is working with banks and telecom providers to roll out a unified digital interface that will allow users to register, review, and revoke consent for promotional communications.
 

Why it matters

 
The move could mark a turning point in the consumer's long battle with unsolicited commercial communication (UCC). Despite earlier regulations, spam and fraud continue to proliferate through telecom networks, often exploiting outdated or unverifiable consent systems.
 

What’s the latest

 
Business Standard reported on Tuesday that Trai held a high-level meeting with regulators including RBI, Sebi, DoT, and other stakeholders.
 
The goal: Develop a secure digital consent framework that empowers users to control commercial communications.
 
Banks in the ongoing pilot include: SBI, PNB, ICICI, HDFC, Canara Bank, and Axis Bank.
 
The interface will allow users to digitally record, track, and revoke consents across service providers through a tamper-proof platform.
 

New caller ID system and pilot projects

 
Trai also highlighted progress in:
 
Rolling out the 1600-numbering series for verified commercial calls
Implementing SMS header suffixes to distinguish message types (promotional, transactional, government, etc)
Introducing a major pilot programme to transition from paper-based consents to secure digital ones
 
“A major pilot project is underway to enhance consumer control over commercial communications,” Trai said. 

Trai’s evolving anti-spam measures

 
In February, Trai amended the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR) to toughen enforcement. 
 
In April, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) blocked 175,000 numbers following public reports via the Chakshu platform, a citizen-led fraud-reporting tool.
 
Telcos now face monetary penalties for misreporting the volume of spam calls and messages. 
 

What’s next

 
Trai plans to fast-track the public rollout of the digital consent interface
The unified platform will be integrated with telecom and banking apps to simplify opt-in and opt-out preferences
The regulator is expected to publish formal guidelines before the end of the quarter

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

National highways construction pace slows to 29 km per day in FY25: Gadkari

UP STF arrests Ghaziabad man for running fake embassies of micronations

Over 1.6 mn staff trained to handle medical emergencies: Rail minister

HC seeks ED reply on Aslam Wani's plea to quash money laundering case

Doha-bound Air India Express returns to Calicut after mid-air tech fault

Topics :Telecom Regulator Authority of IndiaDepartment of TelecommunicationsTrai on spam callsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story