Tired of promotional calls? Trai to launch interface to block them with tap

Are you tired of your mobile buzzing throughout the day with promotional calls and messages? Help might finally be on the way as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is working with banks and telecom providers to roll out a unified digital interface that will allow users to register, review, and revoke consent for promotional communications.

Why it matters

The move could mark a turning point in the consumer's long battle with unsolicited commercial communication (UCC). Despite earlier regulations, spam and fraud continue to proliferate through telecom networks, often exploiting outdated or unverifiable consent systems.

What’s the latest

Business Standard reported on Tuesday that Trai held a high-level meeting with regulators including RBI, Sebi, DoT, and other stakeholders.

The goal: Develop a secure digital consent framework that empowers users to control commercial communications. Banks in the ongoing pilot include: SBI, PNB, ICICI, HDFC, Canara Bank, and Axis Bank. The interface will allow users to digitally record, track, and revoke consents across service providers through a tamper-proof platform. New caller ID system and pilot projects Trai also highlighted progress in: Rolling out the 1600-numbering series for verified commercial calls Implementing SMS header suffixes to distinguish message types (promotional, transactional, government, etc) Introducing a major pilot programme to transition from paper-based consents to secure digital ones

“A major pilot project is underway to enhance consumer control over commercial communications,” Trai said. Trai’s evolving anti-spam measures ALSO READ: Telecom operators hit back at Trai's latest spam-control regulations In February, Trai amended the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR) to toughen enforcement. In April, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) blocked 175,000 numbers following public reports via the Chakshu platform, a citizen-led fraud-reporting tool. ALSO READ: Telcos complete rollout of SMS headers to identify messages, reduce spam Telcos now face monetary penalties for misreporting the volume of spam calls and messages. What’s next Trai plans to fast-track the public rollout of the digital consent interface