Road safety topmost priority, will reduce accident deaths by 50%: Gadkari

The road transport and highways minister said as per a report, there were 4.6 lakh road accidents, 1.68 lakh deaths and 4 lakh serious injuries in 2022

He said every hour there are 53 road accidents and 19 deaths (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 3:21 PM IST
Road safety is the topmost priority of the government, which has set a target to reduce accident deaths by 50 per cent by 2030, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

Addressing an event organised by industry body CII, Gadkari further said change in social behaviour is very important along with focusing on strengthening 4Es' of road safety -- Engineering (road & vehicle engineering), Enforcement, Education and Emergency medical service.

He emphasized on cooperation of all stakeholders for enhancing road safety.

The road transport and highways minister said as per a report, there were 4.6 lakh road accidents, 1.68 lakh deaths and 4 lakh serious injuries in 2022.

He said every hour there are 53 road accidents and 19 deaths.

Gadkari said the number of road accidents increased by 12 per cent and accident deaths by 10 per cent in 2022, resulting in loss of 3.14 per cent to the GDP.

The minister said 60 per cent of deaths was in the age group of 18-35 years.

He said the system of rewards for good traffic behaviour among citizens has yielded positive results in Nagpur.

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

