Robust road network essential for Rajasthan's Mission-2030: CM Ashok Gehlot

Under 'Mission-2030', the state government has envisioned developing Rajasthan as one of the leading states of the country by 2030

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Aug 17 2023 | 9:02 PM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said a robust road network in the state will pave the way for the realisation of 'Mission-2030', a vision of the state government.

Under 'Mission-2030', the state government has envisioned developing Rajasthan as one of the leading states of the country by 2030.

In a virtual inauguration, Gehlot laid the foundation stone of 153 road development project that cost Rs 4,817 crore on Thursday.

The chief minister said road development in Rajasthan in the last four and a half years have been "excellent" due to which the roads of the state are being praised across the country.

Today, villages and towns in remote areas of the state are being connected by a safe and smooth road system, he said.

"The state government is laying a network of high-quality roads for safe and smooth travel without accidents. Due to this, a positive environment has been created for the investors and the state is setting new dimensions of development," he said.

He said that several letters have been written to the Government of India demanding that 50 major state highways be upgraded into national highways.

Gehlot said the state government's vision to make Rajasthan one of the leading states by 2030 would require the participation of all its residents.

For this, suggestions will be taken from people including economists, writers, journalists, students, government employees, advocates, farmers, labourers, women, youth, intellectuals and sportspersons by running a campaign, he said.

He said that the state government will issue a vision document of Mission 2030 incorporating the suggestions received from different stakeholders.

Minister of Public Works Department Bhajan Lal Jatav hailed the road development work inaugurated on Thursday, and said development in the state will get a new momentum.

Topics :rajasthanAshok Gehlotroads

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 9:02 PM IST

