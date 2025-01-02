Ropeway across Yamuna? Delhi L-G VK Saxena asks DDA to survey sites

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to survey and identify potential sites for the construction of ropeways or cableways across the Yamuna River. According to a statement from Raj Niwas, the DDA has been instructed to submit an preliminary report within a month.

Cable cars for eco-friendly transport

The proposed cable car system could accommodate approximately 50 passengers per trip, operating from dawn to dusk. The goal is to provide an environmentally friendly transportation alternative, with stations located near metro hubs on both sides of the river for easy access. The design prioritises the preservation of the floodplain by ensuring no encroachment or concrete cover on the land.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised that the project will not only improve public transport options but also promote physical activity by encouraging walking. “He emphasised that apart from ensuring the use of public transport that does not cause vehicular emissions, the cable cars will also encourage people to walk even during their busy daily hectic schedules,” an official said.

The use of ropeways will help reduce dependence on pollution-heavy vehicles such as buses, autos, and private cars, which in turn will ease traffic congestion and improve air quality.

Decrease in travel time

The initiative is also expected to decrease travel times between residential and commercial areas, further alleviating traffic. In areas like Baansera and Asita, where the DDA has created green spaces along the river, parking is intentionally located away from these spaces to encourage walking and support a health-conscious, sustainable lifestyle. The cable car project aligns with the government’s broader objective of promoting eco-friendly modes of transport while enhancing accessibility and convenience for daily commuters.

DDA launches discounted flats scheme

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the DDA has launched a special housing initiative offering 700 flats in Narela at discounted rates for construction workers. The scheme also includes discounts on flats in other categories at three locations across Delhi.

Also Read

Under this Special Housing Scheme, the DDA is providing a 25 per cent discount on 700 flats under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in Sector G2, Narela. The discounted flats are available to construction workers as well as beneficiaries of the PM Vishwakarma scheme.

Construction workers seeking to avail of this offer must be registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB). The DDA has also partnered with financial institutions to provide on-the-spot financing options for interested buyers. Registration for the scheme will remain open until March.

[With agency inputs]