MIB tells parliamentary panel it's working on rules to regulate online ads

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) recently informed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology that it is working on rules to regulate online advertisements, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Member of Parliament from Godda, Jharkhand, Nishikant Dubey who is chairing the committee had requested the ministry to give updates on the status of rules.

The committee’s third report on Demands for Grants (2024-25) of MIB issued on December 16, said, “MIB is in the process of formulating rules for the regulation of online advertisements as per allocation of business. The committee would like to be apprised of the status of formulation of these rules for regulations of online advertisements.”

Ministry takes over ad oversight

Under the new ‘Allocation of Business Rules’ released on July 28, 2023, online advertisements, besides online content and digital news, have now been transferred to the ministry that is already appointed for satellite broadcasting, films, and FM radio.

Earlier, the ministry had issued advisories against advertisement, promotion, and endorsement of activities that were considered unlawful under different laws. This included surrogate advertisements, especially in industries like alcohol, tobacco, and betting, to avoid indirect promotion of prohibited products.

Policy for transparent digital ads

In November 2023, the ministry released the ‘Digital Advertisement Policy 2023’. The policy enables the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), the Union government's advertising wing, to carry out digital media campaigns on video streaming, audio streaming, social media, and other mobile and web platforms. The policy also demanded competitive bidding to find out rates, thus making it transparent.

SC mandates ad disclosures

On May 2024, the Supreme Court directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to ensure that from June 18, 2024, every new advertisement includes a self-declaration certificate, but this notification was later clarified to apply to food and health products and service ads only, thereby updating the first notice issued by the ministry on June 3.

In these categories, advertisers must confirm that their advertisements do not claim anything false and comply with the regulation guidelines.