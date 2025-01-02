45 injured as bus rams into trucks on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan

Around 45 passengers were injured when a private bus rammed into two trucks, which had already collided with each other on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Thursday, police said.

Nangal-Rajawatan DSP Charul Gupta said that a bus of devotees was going from Ujjain to Delhi when the accident occurred due to dense fog.

The DSP said around 45 passengers in the bus were injured and more than 20 were admitted to Dausa District Hospital.

Four were referred to Jaipur and some injured left for Noida and Delhi for treatment, she added.

Gupta said the accident took place near Lahdi Ka Bas on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa district.

The front part of the bus was badly damaged in the accident, police said.

Additional doctors and staff were deployed on the instructions of District Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr Deepak Sharma following information that a large number of people were injured.