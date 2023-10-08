Home / India News / Rs 16,180 cr siphoned off after hacking of payment gateway company account

Rs 16,180 cr siphoned off after hacking of payment gateway company account

When the police conducted a probe into it, a mega fraud worth over Rs 16,180 crore came to light, the official said quoting the FIR

Press Trust of India Thane
No arrest has been made so far, the police said | Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 2:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A group of persons allegedly hacked into a payment gateway service provider company's account and siphoned off funds worth over Rs 16,180 crore from different bank accounts over a period of time, the Thane police said.

The fraud was taking place since long and came to light following a complaint lodged with Srinagar police station in Maharashtra's Thane city of hacking of the payment gateway account of the company here in April 2023 and Rs 25 crore being siphoned off, an official from Naupada police station said.

When the police conducted a probe into it, a mega fraud worth over Rs 16,180 crore came to light, the official said quoting the FIR.

Following a complaint by a Thane crime branch official, the Naupada police here on Friday registered the FIR against Sanjay Singh, Amol Andale @ Aman, Kedar @ Sameer Dighe, Jitendra Pandey and another unidentified person under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 467, 468 (forgery), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

No arrest has been made so far, the police said.

As per the FIR, accused Jitendra Pandey earlier worked for 8 to 10 years with banks as relationship and sales manager.

The police suspect there may be many players in this mega racket, which has been going on since long, and may have pan India ramifications affecting several companies and individuals, the official said.

The crime is suspected to be spread over thousands of bank accounts and the money transferred into several other accounts, as per the FIR.

The police probe team has recovered several forged documents from the accused, it said.

An investigation was underway into the case, the police added.

Also Read

SC pulls up Manipur Police over Zero FIR: What is it and how does it work?

Civic run hospital in Maha's Thane sees 17 deaths in 24 hrs, report sought

PayPal moves HC against order holding it as payment system operator

Cannot confirm leakage: Japan as report of Chinese hacking surfaces

Logistics firm Gateway Distriparks Q1 PAT grows to Rs 63.72 cr

Rajnath Singh to visit Italy, France from Oct 9-12 to strengthen ties

7 developers booked for carrying out illegal construction in Navi Mumbai

Cracker shop owner detained in Karnataka after fire at godown killed 14

Renaming of districts, institutes without approval punishable: Manipur govt

Need to enhance capabilities in view of dynamic environment: IAF chief

Topics :HackingHackersThaneMaharashtra Police

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun Pharma

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Asian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story