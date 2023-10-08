Home / India News / Renaming of districts, institutes without approval punishable: Manipur govt

Renaming of districts, institutes without approval punishable: Manipur govt

Anyone found violating the directive shall be prosecuted under relevant laws, it said

Press Trust of India Imphal
"No one shall make or attempt to make any deliberate act of renaming districts, sub-divisions, places, institutions and address of such institutions without the approval of the state government," the order issued by Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi said.

Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 1:22 PM IST
The Manipur government has issued a notification, advising against renaming of districts and institutions without its prior approval, contending that such a move could create conflict among communities and aggravate the current law and order situation.

Over 180 people lost their lives and several hundreds have been injured since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

It has come to the notice of the state government of Manipur from reliable sources that many civil society organisations, institutions, establishments and persons are deliberately renaming or trying to rename districts... which are objectionable, or likely to create controversy and conflict between communities residing in the state, more particularly in the context of the ongoing law and order crisis..., the notification said.

The matter is viewed with "utmost sensitivity as the same practice... is likely to create divide or aggravate the current law and order situation in the state " it said.

The missive comes shortly after a Churachandpur-based Zo outfit christened the district as Lamka'.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

Topics :ManipurManipur govt

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 1:22 PM IST

