Cracker shop owner detained in Karnataka after fire at godown killed 14

Karnataka police on Sunday detained the owner of the firecracker shop in Attibele of Anekal town after a massive fire accident at the shop- cum-godown killed 14 people on Saturday, said the Director General of Police Alok Mohan.

Expressing his condolences to the families of the victims of the incident, the DGP also said that a thorough investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire and to bring those responsible to justice.

"The owner of the shop and his son have been taken into custody pending further investigation. A thorough investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire and to bring those responsible to justice," DGP Mohan said.

The DGP, however, said that there is currently no evidence to suggest that there were child labourers employed at the firecracker shop. He said that a comprehensive post-mortem examination will provide further insights into the tragic incident.

"Local authorities and law enforcement agencies are collaborating to ensure a meticulous investigation, and more information is expected to become available as the inquiry progresses," DGP Mohan said.

The DGP also informed that the blaze had quickly engulfed the premises, resulting in a challenging rescue operation by the fire department and emergency services.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is likely to visit the gutted remains of a firecracker store.

The fire broke out as the workers at the store were unloading firecrackers from a vehicle on Saturday, around 3.30 pm, police said.

According to the police, the situation is currently under control with the firefighters managing to put out the flames entirely.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire, the police added.

The Karnataka government, meanwhile, announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next-of-kin of the deceased in the incident.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited the site of the fire on Saturday night and took a briefing on the incident from officials.

"Officials said that 13 people died in the fire. I spoke to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the phone about the incident. The next of kin of the deceased will receive an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh each from the government," Shivakumar said.

The deputy CM added that an investigation was underway to determine the exact cause of the fire. The police are also checking IF the fire prevention rules were followed, the deputy CM said.

"With Diwali not too far away, the police have been instructed to adhere to strict observance of fire safety norms in cracker shops and godowns across the state," Shivakumar added.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also condoled the loss of lives in the fire on social media platform X, posting, "I was deeply saddened to hear the news that 12 people died in the fire accident that broke out in a firecracker store near Anekal, Bangalore city district. I am going to visit the accident site tomorrow and inspect it. My condolences to the family of the deceased workers."

According to the damage assessment done by the officials, seven two-wheelers, a container lorry, and three other vehicles were gutted in the fire.