Rs 16,484 cr from central fund under Jal Jeevan Mission lying unused: Govt

Rs 16,484 crore from the central fund under the Jal Jeevan Mission is lying unused with states and Union Territories, the government said on Monday.

The mission aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water to all rural households by 2024.

Water, being a state subject, the states plan, implement, operate and maintain supply schemes, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel said in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

According to data shared by Patel, Rs 16,484 crore of central fund under the mission is lying unspent with the states and Union Territories.

Maharashtra has Rs 2,401 crore, Rajasthan Rs 1,552 crore and Karnataka Rs 1,225 crore under the scheme lying used.