Narayana Murthy cautions the public not to fall prey to deep fake videos

Infosys Founder NR Narayana Murthy has issued a public warning with respect to fake videos and posts about him on social media.

He has cautioned people about the deep fake videos and pictures on various social media suggesting he had invested in trading platforms. The videos have a deep fake voice of Murthy endorsing an investment platform Quantum AI that claimed to partner with Elon Musk.

"I categorically deny any endorsement, relation or association with these applications or websites. I caution the public to not fall prey to the content of these malicious sites and to the products or services they are trying to sell to you. Please report any such instances to the concerned regulatory authorities," Murthy said on a post on X, formerly Twitter.





ALSO READ: Zerodha founder shares his 58-second deepfake video, raising concern "In recent months, there have been several fake news items propagated via social media apps and on various webpages available on internet claiming that I have endorsed or invested in automated trading applications named BTC AI Evex, British Bitcoin Profit, Bit Lyte Sync, Immediate Momentum, Capitalix Ventures etc. The news items appear on fraudulent websites that masquerade as popular newspaper websites and some of them even publish fake interviews," he wrote on X.

Earlier Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, as well as Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath took to social media to warn the public against such deep fake videos.

"As the deepfakes improve, I think it will only become harder over time to validate if the person on the other side is real or AI-generated. This problem will be bigger for banks that have more stringent regulatory requirements during onboarding. It will be interesting to see how the regulations around this evolve. Going back to the physical way of opening accounts will bring the growth of the entire sector to an abrupt stop," Kamath wrote on X.