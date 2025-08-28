Home / India News / Caste system is outdated, irrelevant, needs to go: RSS chief Bhagwat

Caste system is outdated, irrelevant, needs to go: RSS chief Bhagwat

Bhagwat also spoke about alleged religious conversions and illegal migration as key reasons behind a growing demographic imbalance

Mohan Bhagwat
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks on the third day of Vyakhyanmala event, organised to mark the centenary year of RSS, in New Delhi, on August 28. (PTI Photo/Karma Bhutia)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 8:27 PM IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said the caste system has become irrelevant and outdated in today’s times, and needs to go, according to a PTI report.
 
“The caste system was there once, but has no relevance today. Caste is no longer a system; it is outdated, and it has to go. There is a need for evaluation of an exploitation-free and egalitarian system. While the outdated system goes, it should be seen that it does not have a destructive effect on society,” Bhagwat said during an event in Delhi, organised as part of the run-up to the RSS’ centenary celebrations on Dussehra (October 2).

Demographic balance and population policy

Bhagwat also urged Indian citizens to ideally have three children, arguing that such a number would help keep the population sufficient while under control.
 
“India’s policy on population suggests 2.1 children, which means three children in a family. Every citizen should see that there should be three children in his/her family…,” he said.
 
He noted that population could be both a strength and a strain, requiring careful management through policy. “It needs to be managed carefully, which is why population policies are recommended. Ideally, families should have three children, but not more. This helps maintain balance and ensures proper development. While birth rates are declining overall, the decline is sharper among Hindus, whereas other communities’ growth has not decreased as much. But now their growth is also decreasing,” he added.

Conversions and migration flagged as concerns

Bhagwat said alleged religious conversions and illegal migration were key reasons behind demographic imbalance. “Conversion and illegal migration are key reasons for demographic imbalance. We should not give jobs to illegal immigrants; we should give jobs to our own people, including Muslims,” he said.

Naming of places and inclusivity

The RSS chief underlined that Hindu thought does not seek exclusion of Islam and reiterated that religion is a matter of personal choice free from inducement or coercion.
 
“Hindus are insecure due to a lack of confidence. No Hindu thinks there will be no Islam. We are one nation first… The RSS doesn’t believe in attacking anyone, including on religious lines,” he said.
 
Bhagwat further added that roads and places should not be named after “aggressors”. “I am not saying they should not be named after Muslims, but they should not be named after aggressors,” he said.  (With inputs from PTI.)

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

