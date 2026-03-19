RSS needs to increase activism on social media for 'good cause': Bhagwat

Social media is widely used, and there is a need for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to increase "activism" on such platforms for a good cause, said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday.

He was speaking at the centenary event of the Marathi newspaper Tarun Bharat in Nagpur.

The RSS chief said that while social media is used extensively by people, it should be utilised for a good cause.

"Memes and reels are already in circulation. Some content is being disseminated through the RSS' communication department, and our volunteers are also using social media. This will gain acceptance. I won't call it an expectation, but we will have to increase our activism there," he said.