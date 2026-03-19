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RSS needs to increase activism on social media for 'good cause': Bhagwat

The RSS chief said that while social media is used extensively by people, it should be utilised for a good cause

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 1:32 PM IST
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Social media is widely used, and there is a need for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to increase "activism" on such platforms for a good cause, said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday.

He was speaking at the centenary event of the Marathi newspaper Tarun Bharat in Nagpur.

The RSS chief said that while social media is used extensively by people, it should be utilised for a good cause.

"Memes and reels are already in circulation. Some content is being disseminated through the RSS' communication department, and our volunteers are also using social media. This will gain acceptance. I won't call it an expectation, but we will have to increase our activism there," he said.

Bringing people together and transforming society were both necessary and mutually reinforcing, he said.

When a committed volunteer is developed, they take up constructive work, which spreads through society and contributes to desired change, said the RSS chief.

Bhagwat said the RSS's work was expanding and required decentralisation.

As public expectations had grown, there was increasing demand for volunteers across sectors, making smaller units necessary for better efficiency, according to the RSS chief.

He said that the organisation's expanding work also required periodic interaction with the government and administration, for which a separate coordination mechanism was being created.

A "pradesh-level" unit was being set up to handle such coordination and address hurdles, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Mohan BhagwatRSS chief Mohan BhagwatSocial Media

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

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