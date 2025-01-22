Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ruling on FIR that MF Husain's paintings 'hurt religious sentiments' today

Judicial magistrate first class Sahil Monga had on January 20 ordered the seizure of paintings displayed at an art gallery in the national capital and reserved the order on FIR after hearing arguments

(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 2:20 PM IST
A Delhi court is likely to decide today whether or not to direct an FIR after a plea alleged two paintings of late artist and Padma awardee M F Husain hurt religious sentiments.

Judicial magistrate first class Sahil Monga had on January 20 ordered the seizure of the paintings displayed at an art gallery in the national capital and reserved the order on FIR after hearing arguments.

The paintings feature Hindu deities Hanuman and Ganesh.

During the hearing on Wednesday, complainant and advocate Amita Sachdeva, said the most revered entities of Sanatan Dharma -- Hanuman and Ganesh -- were insulted in Husain's paintings.

"This is obscenity. Depicted most revered deities in obscene manner a deliberate and malicious insult. Husain may be the greatest artist in the world, but he has no right to insult my deities," he argued.

He claimed there was an advertisement and thousands of people saw the painting of "deities being ridiculed".

"Prima facie case is made out for exhibiting such offensive paintings for public viewing and hurting religious sentiments," added Sachdeva.

Ordering the seizure, Monga cited the police's action taken report, which said the investigating officer seized the security camera footage and the network video recorder of the art gallery.

The report said the art exhibition was held privately and the paintings, including the two in question, were only to display the original work of Husain.

"At this stage an application has been moved by complainant for direction to the IO to seize the painting in question. In light of the facts and circumstances mentioned in the said application, the said application is allowed and IO is directed to seize the said painting," the January 20 order said.

Husain, a recipient of Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, died in 2011.

Topics :Court casescourt ordersPaintingsReligious controversy

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

