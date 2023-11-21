Home / India News / Rupee appreciates 6 paise to 83.32 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee appreciates 6 paise to 83.32 against US dollar in early trade

On Monday, the rupee declined by 12 paise to settle at its all-time low of 83.38 against the US dollar

Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The rupee recovered from its all-time low levels and appreciated 6 paise to 83.32 against the US dollar in morning trade on Tuesday, tracking the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market and positive domestic equities.

Forex traders said the rupee fell to fresh record lows on Monday despite broad weakness in the dollar against its major crosses on suspected importer-related buying.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.33, then touched 83.32 against the American currency, higher by 6 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee declined by 12 paise to settle at its all-time low of 83.38 against the US dollar.

Investors will focus on the existing home sales data from the US and weaker-than-expected numbers could keep the dollar weighed down. We expect the USDINR (Spot) to trade sideways and quote in the range of 83.05 and 83.40, Gaurang Somaiya, forex and bullion analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial, said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index was trading down by 0.21 per cent to 103.21.

"Dollar index continues its fall as it moves down to 103.30 with the US 10-year bond at 4.4060 per cent. Market awaits for the FOMC meeting minutes which could give an idea of Fed's stance on interest rates," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.53 per cent lower at USD 81.88 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the BSE Sensex advanced 255.12 points or 0.39 per cent to 65,910.27 points. The NSE Nifty was up 80.15 points or 0.41 per cent to 19,774.15 points.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 645.72 crore.

Also Read

Rupee rises 6 paise to 82.02 against dollar due to steady foreign inflows

Rupay forex card out soon: Should you pick one over a credit/ debit card?

Rupee ends at record low vs dollar as US Treasury yields hit 15-year high

Rupee depreciates 6 paise to 82.81 against US dollar in early trade

Traders puzzled why the RBI spends billions fighting stronger dollar

Stubble burning, a major cause of Delhi air pollution: Punit Renjen

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category, AQI at 323

Rajasthan polls 2023 LIVE: Can we forget Brij Bhushan? Congress asks PM

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Trapped workers in good health, communicating

Can we forget Brij Bhushan Singh? Congress leader takes dig at PM Modi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian rupeeRupee vs dollarRupee-dollar swaptradeforex market

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story