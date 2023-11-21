Home / India News / Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category, AQI at 323

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category, AQI at 323

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), at 7:41 AM, Anand Vihar saw an AQI of 374 and Jahangirpuri registered an AQI of 399

BS Web Team New Delhi
Delhi Air Pollution (File picture)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 10:41 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Delhi continued to see "very poor" air quality on Tuesday, with an air quality index (AQI) of 323, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India). After a marginal improvement on Sunday, Delhi's air quality had slipped into the "very poor" category on Monday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), at 7:41 AM, Anand Vihar saw an AQI of 374, and Jahangirpuri registered an AQI of 399. AQI at Lodhi Road was recorded at 315 and in New Moti Bagh at 370.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


AQI.CN pegged the air quality index (AQI) in Parparganj at 292. The AQI in Mundka was recorded at 331, whereas in R K Puram, AQI was at 311. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe", and above 450 "severe-plus".

In an interview with The Indian Express, former All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria issued a warning on the hazardous effects of escalating air pollution levels in Delhi. Elucidating on the immediate and long-term health risks associated with poor air quality, the veteran pulmonologist called for urgent action. Citing studies indicating stunted lung growth in children and heightened risks of stroke, heart attacks, and dementia in the elderly, Guleria outlined the critical impact on various age groups.

On Monday, various farmer bodies in Punjab organised protests at the offices of deputy commissioners (DCs) and sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) at many places, seeking the withdrawal of cases registered against farmers for burning stubble.

Demanding a long-lasting solution for paddy straw, the protesting farmers brought stubble-laden trolleys to several offices of DCs and SDMs. The call for the four-hour protest was given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and 18 other farmer bodies.

Notably, the Centre on Saturday lifted Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-IV) restrictions, including a ban on construction work related to linear projects and the entry of polluting trucks into Delhi, because of the fall in air pollution levels.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body, asked Delhi to lift all emergency measures, under which only compressed natural gas (CNG), electric and BS VI-compliant vehicles from other states are allowed to enter Delhi, with exemptions granted to those involved in essential services.

Also Read

Hazy Friday morning in Delhi, AQI dips to 'severe' in various parts of city

Delhi AQI improves marginally to 413; haze persists, health concerns rise

Delhi's AQI in 'severe' category, Gopal Rai urges Centre to convene meeting

Delhi's AQI 'severe', smog continues to persist over parts of the capital

Despite sudden showers, Delhi continues to struggle with 'severe' AQI

Rajasthan polls 2023 LIVE: Can we forget Brij Bhushan? Congress asks PM

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Trapped workers in good health, communicating

Can we forget Brij Bhushan Singh? Congress leader takes dig at PM Modi

WB's marquee biz summit begins today, leaders from 28 nations to take part

15 Tamil Nadu fishermen reached Chennai after being released from Sri Lanka

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityair pollutionAir qualityBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story