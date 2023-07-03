Home / India News / Rural development ministry launches mobile app to sell women SHGs' products

Rural development ministry launches mobile app to sell women SHGs' products

It will also handle the logistics required to bring an online order to a customer's doorstep

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Launching the app, Singh said the initiative promotes the spirit of "Vocal for Local" even further with easier marketing of products made by "SHG Didis"

Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 7:41 PM IST
The Union Rural Development Ministry on Monday launched a mobile application under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission that will add to the e-commerce initiatives for products made by women from Self-Help Groups.

The eSaras app was launched by Ministry of Rural Development Secretary Shailesh Kumar Singh. He also inaugurated the eSaras Fulfilment Centre at the ministry's office in New Delhi' Janakpuri, it said.

The fulfilment centre will be managed by the Foundation for Development of Rural Value Chains -- a not-for-profit company jointly constituted by the ministry and Tata Trusts. It will be used to process, package and ship products that customers purchase through the eSaras portal and app.

It will also handle the logistics required to bring an online order to a customer's doorstep.

The eSaras app will be used as a more effective platform for marketing of products made by women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs). The initiative was conceptualised by the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission to market the best, authentic handicrafts and handlooms, the ministry said.

Launching the app, Singh said the initiative promotes the spirit of "Vocal for Local" even further with easier marketing of products made by "SHG Didis".

The ministry is targeting that each SHG household has at least two-three sources of income.

The Saras Aajeevika (eSaras) is an online platform for buying handicrafts and handloom items made by rural women registered with SHGs.

Topics :self-help groupsrural developmentMobile apps

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 7:41 PM IST

