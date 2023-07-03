Home / India News / Power Minister Atishi falls ill, DERC chairman's oath postponed to July 6

Power Minister Atishi falls ill, DERC chairman's oath postponed to July 6

The appointment of DERC chairman is the latest flashpoint between the Delhi government and the lieutenant governor's office, following the Centre's ordinance on control of services

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi power minister Atishi (Photo: Twitter @AtishiAAP)

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 6:56 PM IST
Delhi Power Minister Atishi, who was scheduled to administer the oath of office to DERC chairperson-designate Justice (retd) Umesh Kumar on Monday, suddenly faced a "health issue" leading to postponement of the event to July 6, officials said.

Kumar, the former Allahabad High Court judge, was appointed chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on June 21. The AAP dispensation has challenged his appointment in the Supreme Court.

The appointment of DERC chairman is the latest flashpoint between the Delhi government and the lieutenant governor's office, following the Centre's ordinance on control of services. The AAP has also challenged the ordinance in the apex court.

According to the Raj Niwas officials, Atishi wrote to the chairman-designate and asked for his availability to take the oath in her presence. "He accordingly confirmed the same," they said.

Later, the event was postponed after Atishi took ill, the officials said.

The Delhi government, in a statement, said, "Power Minister Atishi had come to office today and her schedule included the event to administer oath to the DERC chairperson-designate. However, she suddenly faced a health issue due to which all her meetings and official engagements (including the administering of oath to DERC chairman-designate) had to be postponed."

The oath taking ceremony of the new DERC chairperson has been rescheduled for the coming Thursday, the statement added.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 27 flagging the unnecessary delay in administering the oath of office to the former judge.

Sources said Kejriwal forwarded the letter to Atishi the same day and asked her to administer the oath "as early as possible".

In her communication to Justice Kumar last week, Atishi had blamed the Power Department for the confusion over the delay in the oath taking ceremony.

It is because of this shockingly lax and unprofessional behaviour that someone as senior as you has had to undergo this inconvenience... I have directed the Power Department to take disciplinary action against the officer who is responsible for this. We can have the Oath Taking Ceremony in my office at 6 pm on July 3rd (Monday) or any time in second half of the day on July 4th (Tuesday), she stated.

The AAP government had recommended the name of former Madhya Pradesh High Court judge Justice (retd) R K Srivastava for the position. However, Justice Srivastava expressed his inability to take charge due to "family commitments and requirements".

Later, the government sent the name of Justice (retd) Sangeet Raj Lodha of the Rajasthan High Court on June 21. The Central government, however, notified the name of Justice Kumar that evening. The AAP government had called his appointment "patently unconstitutional".

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 6:56 PM IST

