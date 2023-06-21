Home / India News / Russian oil import scales new high of 1.95 mn barrels per day in May

Russian oil import scales new high of 1.95 mn barrels per day in May

India, the world's third biggest oil consumer and importer, buys more than 80% of its oil from overseas markets

Reuters NEW DELHI
Russian oil import scales new high of 1.95 mn barrels per day in May

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 1:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Nidhi Verma

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's rising imports of Russian oil hit a record high of about 1.95 million barrels per day (bpd) in May denting purchases from Iraq and Saudi Arabia fell, tanker data from trade and industry sources showed.

India, the world's third biggest oil consumer and importer, buys more than 80% of its oil from overseas markets.

Its refiners have been gorging on Russian oil since the West imposed sanctions over Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Russian oil accounted for about 40% of India's crude imports in May, cutting imports from Iraq to a three-year low and from Saudi Arabia to their lowest since September 2021, an analysis of the data showed.

India imported 801,400 bpd of Iraqi oil in May, down about 13.7% from April, while supply from Saudi fell 15% to 616,100 bpd, the data show.

India's overall May oil imports rose marginally from April to 4.8 million bpd, the data showed.

Its imports from Russia are expected to remain high, as its landed price remains far cheaper than Middle East crude.

In April the landed price of a tonne of oil from Russia was about $500, equivalent to $68.21/barrel using a conversion factor of 7.33, while that from Iraq cost $570 and from Saudi Arabia was $637.40, according to the government data. Price details for May arrival cargoes have not yet been updated.

Due to higher purchases of discounted Russian oil, the share of imports from the Middle East -- traditionally its top source -- fell to an all-time low of about 39% in May from 44% in April, the data showed.

OPEC's share of India's oil imports in May fell to a record low of 42.6% and averaged 44.3% in the first two months of this fiscal year, the data showed.

 

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Jason Neely)

Also Read

Fuels from Russian crude oil get backdoor entry into Europe via India

Jordan renews crude supply deal with Iraq, will import 10,000 barrels a day

Indian-American Richard Verma confirmed for top State Dept position

India's imports from OPEC hits all-time low at 46% as Russia oil buy peaks

Will Saudi-Iran accord have a domino effect and stabilize the Middle East?

Tamil Nadu govt defends Fintech City contract, says process transparent

PM Modi's US visit may encourage more American firms to invest in India

Ministry of Transport proposes 15% insurance discount on school buses

New global financing pact on table as FM Sitharaman leaves for Paris

Record plane orders raise stakes in India's aviation boom: Report

Topics :RussiaCrude OilIndiaIndia oil imports

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story