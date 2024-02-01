Home / India News / Sabarimala Greenfield Airport has got site, defence clearance: Kerala govt

Sabarimala Greenfield Airport has got site, defence clearance: Kerala govt

The Kerala government on Thursday said in the Assembly that the Central government has granted site and defence clearance for the Sabarimala Greenfield Airport project

Representative image
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 1:00 PM IST
The Kerala government on Thursday said in the Assembly that the Central government has granted site and defence clearance for the Sabarimala Greenfield Airport project.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that an application for security clearance is under consideration of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The CM was responding to a notice by CPI(M) MLA K U Jenish Kumar calling his attention to the necessity to expedite the construction of the Sabarimala Greenfield Airport.

Vijayan said that an environmental impact study report has been prepared and steps were being taken to submit it before the Union Ministry of Forests, Environment and Climate Change for approval.

Besides that, a seven-member expert committee, appointed to study the final Social Impact Assessment study report prepared by the Center for Management Development (CMD), has submitted its recommendations regarding the project, he said.

Based on the committee's recommendations, the process of acquiring around 2,570 acres of land for the construction of the airport has been initiated, the CM said in the Assembly.

Vijayan further said that steps were also being taken to form a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the Sabarimala Airport and to select an agency to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The Kerala government had in December last year issued an order to proceed with the acquisition of 2,570 acres of land in Kottayam district for this ambitious project.

The airport is being developed on land in Erumeli South and Manimala villages in Kottayam district.

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

