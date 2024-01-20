Home / India News / Sabarimala witnesses surge in pilgrims during Mandalam-Makaravilakku: TDB

Sabarimala witnesses surge in pilgrims during Mandalam-Makaravilakku: TDB

Press Trust of India Sabarimala (Kerala)

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 10:06 PM IST
The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Saturday announced a significant increase in the number of pilgrims who visited the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple during the just concluded two-month Mandalam-Makaravilakku season.

The TDB manages the famed hill shrine situated in Pathanamthitta district.

In a statement, TDB President P S Prasanth noted a significant upswing in total revenue as well.

Prasanth said the total revenue for the 2023-24 Sabarimala Mandala-Makaravilakku season reached Rs 357.47 crore, marking a notable increase of Rs 10 crore from the previous year.

Highlighting the increase in devotees, Prasanth said that over five million pilgrims flocked the temple during this season, surpassing the previous year's count of 44 lakh (4,416,219).

The TDB president said that an additional 500K devotees visited the temple this time, reflecting a substantial increase in spiritual participation.

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

