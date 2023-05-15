Home / India News / Sachin Pilot threatens agitation if action not taken on his demands

Sachin Pilot threatens agitation if action not taken on his demands

Dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday threatened to launch a massive movement in Rajasthan if action on his demands is not taken by the month-end

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Sachin Pilot threatens agitation if action not taken on his demands

1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 3:04 PM IST
Dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday threatened to launch a massive movement in Rajasthan if action on his demands is not taken by the month-end.

He also demanded disbanding of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and its reconstitution, a compensation for those affected by government job exam paper leak cases, and a high-level probe into charges of corruption he has levelled against the previous BJP government.

"If action is not taken by this month-end on these three demands, an agitation will be launched across the state," the former deputy chief minister told a rally here.

"I will serve people till my last breath, nothing scares me.

Topics :Sachin Pilotrajasthan

First Published: May 15 2023 | 3:46 PM IST

