Sacred Buddha relics set for auction in Hong Kong in May, returns to India

A portion of the sacred Buddhist relics excavated in the northern parts of the country in 1898, which was earlier set to go under the hammer at an international auction house in Hong Kong in May, was returned to India on Wednesday.

"This momentous repatriation has been made possible through an exemplary public-private partnership between the government of India and the Godrej Industries Group," the Ministry of Culture said.

The sacred Piprahwa relics, carried in a box, were received by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at a technical area of the Delhi airport, a senior official said.

"This successful repatriation sets a benchmark in cultural diplomacy and collaboration, showcasing how strategic partnerships between public institutions and private enterprise can protect and preserve global heritage," the ministry said.

The sacred Piprahwa relics will be formally unveiled during a special ceremony and placed on public display, allowing citizens and visitors to pay homage and witness these rare artefacts, it said in a statement. The Piprahwa relics, discovered in 1898 by British civil engineer William Claxton Pepp in Piprahwa (in today's Uttar Pradesh), are believed to be associated with the mortal remains of Lord Buddha. Enshrined by his followers around the 3rd century BC, these relics have long held immense spiritual value for the global Buddhist community and represent one of the most important archaeological discoveries in Indian history. Originally slated for auction in Hong Kong on May 7, the sacred artefacts were "successfully secured" by the Ministry of Culture through "decisive intervention", reflecting the government's unwavering commitment to preserving India's cultural and spiritual heritage, the statement further said.

"The return of the Piprahwa gems is a matter of great pride for every Indian. This is one of the most significant instances of repatriation of our lost heritage and would not have been possible without the vision and initiative of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Shekhawat was quoted as saying in the statement. On May 5, the ministry had said that it had issued a "legal notice to Sotheby's Hong Kong", seeking "immediate cessation of the auction" of a portion of the sacred Piprahwa Buddhist relics and demanded their repatriation. On May 7, it said, "The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, has successfully secured the postponement of the auction of the sacred Piprahwa Buddhist relics by Sotheby's Hong Kong, which was scheduled for May 7, 2025." The Ministry of Culture on Wednesday said, the "Government of India, proudly announces the historic return of the sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha to their rightful home in India."

ALSO READ: Ancient Buddha-linked Piprahwa gems set for auction despite backlash Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Vice Chairperson of Godrej Industries Group, said, "We are deeply honoured to contribute to this historic moment. The Piprahwa gems are not just artefacts -- they are timeless symbols of peace, compassion, and the shared heritage of humanity." "Our partnership with the government of India reflects our deep commitment to preserving cultural legacies for future generations," he added. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Modi's broader mission to reclaim and celebrate India's ancient cultural and spiritual heritage from across the world, the ministry said. "The return of the Piprahwa gems further reinforces India's standing as a global guardian of peace, compassion, and the timeless values of the Buddha," it added.