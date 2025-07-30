Home / India News / ONOE may boost India's GDP by 1.5 percentage points, experts to Parl panel

ONOE may boost India's GDP by 1.5 percentage points, experts to Parl panel

The expected rise in the GDP figure, the sources added, is almost half of the total health budget or a third of the education budget

Parliament, New Parliament
In their joint presentation before the joint parliamentary committee, which is scrutinising the constitutional amendment bill for 'one nation one election' (ONOE), they quantified the rise in the GDP at ₹4.5 lakh crore in terms of 2023-24 figures.(Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 10:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former finance commission of India chairman N K Singh and another expert on Wednesday made an economic case for simultaneous elections before a parliamentary committee, saying it can lead to a 1.5 percentage point rise in the real GDP growth, higher capital expenditure and more investment activity, sources said.

In their joint presentation before the joint parliamentary committee, which is scrutinising the constitutional amendment bill for 'one nation one election' (ONOE), they quantified the rise in the GDP at ₹4.5 lakh crore in terms of 2023-24 figures.

However, they added that the fiscal deficit is also expected to rise by 1.3 percentage point due to higher post-election spending.

Singh, a former MP and revenue secretary, and Prachi Mishra, economics professor, and head and director of Isaac Centre for Public Policy at Ashoka University, studied election cycles in India as it had simultaneous polls till 1967 before the schedules of Lok Sabha and assembly polls were split.

The expected rise in the GDP figure, the sources added, is almost half of the total health budget or a third of the education budget.

Studying the economic figures when national and state elections were held together in India, including when over 40 per cent of the assemblies went to polls the same year along with the Lok Sabha, they said the capital-to-current spending ratio is 5.4 percentage points higher than post-simultaneous elections, indicating a shift towards productive and return-generating investments.

The investment ratio against the gross fixed capital formation also goes up by 0.5 percentage point, reflecting greater investment activity, especially private and foreign.

Frequent elections disrupt economic activity due to uncertainty, adversely impacting manufacturing, construction, tourism and healthcare, with migrant workers frequently returning home and affecting productivity, they said, according to the sources.

Noting that migrants comprise nearly one-third of India's population, they said multiple elections impose financial burden on them, weakening their use of their voting rights.

School enrolment also goes down by 0.5 percentage point around non-simultaneous elections due to the deployment of teachers on election duty and schools being converted into polling booths, they said.

They argued that the diversion of police for frequent electoral duties leads to a growth in crime during non-simultaneous elections due to a longer duration of deployment.

Non-simultaneous elections require more imposition of the Model Code of Conduct, restricting government functioning and slowing down development work.

India has not had a single year without elections since 1986, placing the country in a perpetual election mode. It leads to a "spillover of populist promises", resulting in a "policy contagion effect", the sources citing the presentation said.

Frequent elections fuel unsustainable welfare measures, Singh said, describing it as a "race to the bottom" in fiscal populism.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICMAI appoints Srinivasa Prasad as President, Joshi as VP for 2025-26 term

Over 2,000 acres of defence land encroached, Centre tells Supreme Court

Congress gave away PoK, BJP committed to bring it back: Amit Shah

Parl panel slams poor action on tribal women's health, child marriage data

India-US space partnership takes off with successful NISAR launch

Topics :one nation one electionExpertParliament

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story