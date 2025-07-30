MCD boosts stray dog control with faster sterilisation and NGO tie-ups

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday said it has intensified its efforts to address the issue of stray dogs in the national capital, following a meeting of a sub-committee formed to tackle the problem.

The sub-committee, constituted by Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, held its meeting earlier in the day under the chairmanship of Vice-Chairman of the Standing Committee, Sunder Singh.

To speed up dog sterilisation drive, the committee has decided to re-engage with NGOs currently involved in the campaign and bring more capable organisations on board.

Officials said fresh dialogue will be initiated with existing partners, while new NGOs will also be invited to participate.

The panel also resolved to seek support from the Delhi and central governments to remove procedural hurdles in the sterilisation programme. Officials said the drive will now be planned constituency-wise for better execution. "The Corporation is committed to addressing this issue with citizen safety as the top priority," Sharma said. She added that the increasing number of stray dogs has become not just a civic concern but a serious public health and safety challenge. Describing the matter as a collective responsibility, Sharma said efforts are being made to find a permanent solution through coordination among all stakeholders. The sub-committee has been asked to submit its report within a month.